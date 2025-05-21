India declares Pakistani official persona non grata, asked to leave within 24 hours

India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official persona non grata for engaging in activities not consistent with his official status in the country and has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Persona non grata is a formal declaration of disapproval by the host country. The host government requests the diplomat’s departure, effectively ending their diplomatic immunity. The host country is not obligated to provide a reason for declaring someone persona non grata.

According to the MEA, the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect today.

“The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” added the MEA release.

This comes a little over a week after India had declared Pakistan High Commission staffer persona non grata on May 13.

The MEA declared a Pakistani citizen working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi ‘persona non grata’ for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

The Pakistani citizen was working as a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the subsequent response from India by launching Operation Sindoor, targeting nine infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the intervening night of May 6-7.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualt

