“India cannot be mute spectator,” says Jairam Ramesh as Trump “destroys” WTO

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said India cannot be a “mute spectator” when US President Donald Trump’s repeated tariff threats on countries, including India, “destroys” the multilateral trading system established by the World Trade Organisation.

Noting India’s stake in international accords and institutions, Jairam Ramesh emphasised that Trump has already “gutted” the World Health Organisation and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and UNESCO.

“The WTO had been dealt very heavy blows during Trump I. It has been destroyed during Trump II. The rules-based, multilateral trading system put in place with the US itself playing a leadership role has been finished off. The US’s approach now is to negotiate–if at all–bilaterally but finally decide unilaterally.

President Trump has also gutted the WHO and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and UNESCO. India has the highest stakes in such international accords and institutions,” Congress MP wrote in a social media post on X.

“It (India) cannot remain a mute spectator and be content with coining slogans and acronyms,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh call to action came after Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. He also threatened to impose an additional penalty for purchasing oil from Russia.

On Thursday, the Centre told the Parliament that it is examining the impact of the recent events and will take all necessary steps to safeguard national interest.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue.

“Government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest.

The Government is confident that we will continue our swift journey of inclusive and consistent development towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Aatmanirbharta ki ore Bharat aatmavishwas se badh raha hai,” he said. (ANI)