“India, Canada must strengthen democracy, humanity together”: PM Modi to Canadian counterpart Carney in bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the depth and significance of India-Canada relations, citing mutual investments and shared democratic values as key pillars of the partnership.

“India and Canada relations are very important in many ways. Many Canadian companies have investments in India. The people of India also have a huge investment on Canadian soil. Dedicated to democratic values, Canada and India will have to strengthen democracy together, will have to strengthen humanity,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He also congratulated Carney on his recent election victory, expressing optimism about future cooperation.

“This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him,” he added.

Responding to PM Modi’s remarks, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed him warmly and highlighted India’s growing global role and leadership in key areas of mutual concern.

“It’s a great honour to host you at the G7… It’s a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together, from energy security, from the energy transition that you’re helping to lead, to the future of artificial intelligence, to the fight that we have against transnational repression, against terrorism, against other factors and the work that we can do together. It is my great honour to have you here,” Carney said.

PM Modi’s visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations. The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada to attend the high-level gathering.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India’s acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi’s three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

“At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,” Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi’s visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi’s sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. (ANI)