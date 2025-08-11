India brought Pak to its knees during Op Sindoor: PM

Srinagar, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited Indian technology and the Make in India initiative for the success of Operation Sindoor, which, he said, brought Pakistan “to its knees” within hours.

Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru, where he virtually flagged off the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi KatraVande Bharat Express, the Prime Minister said the operation showcased a new, assertive face of India on the global stage.

“The world has, for the first time, seen India’s new face during Operation Sindoor, where our military demonstrated its ability to destroy terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and bring it to its knees within hours,” Modi said.

He added that the operation was a shining example of India’s growing technological strength and self-reliance.

“Behind the success of Operation Sindoor is the strength of Indian technology and the Make in India initiative. Bengaluru and its youth had a significant role to play in this achievement,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined that Bengaluru is identified with the big cities of the world. Noting that India has to not only compete globally, but also has to lead, he said, “We will progress only when our cities are smart, fast, and efficient.”

Regarding the Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi said the new service would make travel easier for lakhs of devotees visiting the sacred shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi every year.

He said that enhanced rail connectivity was part of a broader vision to improve infrastructure and strengthen the region’s economy.

“The launch of new Vande Bharat services, including those between Nagpur and Pune and between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar, would benefit lakhs of devotees and boost tourism.

“I congratulate the people of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and the country for all these projects and Vande Bharat trains,” he said.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr.Jitendra Singh, described the Katra–Amritsar Vande Bharat launch as a “historic moment” for Jammu and Kashmir, crediting PM Modi for the achievement. He said the service would make travel significantly easier for devotees from across the country visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.