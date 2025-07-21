INDIA bloc to push for J&K statehood in Parliament, says Congress

Srinagar, Jul 20: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will push for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) K C Venugopal said on Sunday. He strongly condemned the alleged detention of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra and the sealing of the party office in Srinagar.Taking to the social media platform X, Venugopal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous assurances regarding statehood. “Did PM Modi lie on the floor of Parliament about granting statehood to J&K? If not, why has the J&K Police arrested JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra ji and other Congress leaders?” he posted.In the same post, Venugopal also lashed out at the administration for allegedly locking down the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar and preventing party workers from holding a peaceful protest. “Why did they seal the PCC Office in Srinagar yesterday and stop our party workers from protesting peacefully for statehood?” he asked.He said that the INDIA alliance would make a concerted push for statehood in Parliament. “In the upcoming Parliament session, the INDIA alliance will be demanding that full statehood be restored in J&K immediately. This farce cannot go on any longer,” his post added.Earlier in the day, Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra was allegedly detained by police while leading a peaceful protest march under the party’s ongoing campaign ‘Humari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ (Our State, Our Right), demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.The official handle of J&K Congress posted, “JKPCC President @TariqKarra arrested by BJP-led LG police while conducting peaceful ‘Jammu Chalo’ march under the banner of ‘Humari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ today in Jammu.”The Congress party slammed the BJP-led administration for what it called a suppression of democratic rights.In a statement, the party said, “The @INCJammuKashmir, led by JKPCC President @TariqKarra, along with AICC General Secretary @GAMIR_INC and other senior leaders, organised a protest demanding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir. The ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ campaign has reached every nook and corner of J&K over the past nine months.”The party further accused the BJP-controlled administration of trying to stifle democratic voices. “Today, the police administration controlled by the BJP locked down the JKPCC headquarters in Srinagar and arrested several party workers en route to the protest. Given that it was a peaceful demonstration, such a blatant attack on democracy is unacceptable. What is the BJP government so afraid of?” read a post from the party.Addressing reporters in Jammu following the police action, Karra reiterated the Congress party’s long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood. “Since the constitutional changes of 2019, the Congress party has been consistently demanding that Jammu and Kashmir be granted full statehood. The Prime Minister has made multiple assurances, both inside and outside Parliament. But over time, it became clear these were nothing more than hollow slogans,” he said.The J&K Congress chief added that the party would not be deterred. “Today, our programme was to march towards the Lieutenant Governor’s House in Jammu. Tomorrow, we will move towards Delhi. The BJP government must be forced to bring a bill in Parliament restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in this session,” he said.He expressed gratitude to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for supporting the cause and writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. Karra said this is not just the Congress party’s fight but a collective demand of the entire INDIA alliance.Talking to Rising Kashmir, the JKPCC Chief had announced a larger mobilisation effort under the party’s campaign. “For the past six months, we’ve been running the ‘Humari Riyasat Humara Haq’ movement across Jammu and Kashmir to demand the restoration of statehood. We are now intensifying the campaign in Srinagar and Jammu, and have called for a ‘Chalo Dilli’ (March to Delhi) rally,” he said.Karra said the Congress would surround Parliament during the Monsoon Session and present their memorandum demanding the restoration of statehood. “We hope the administration does not create obstructions in this peaceful march. This campaign has reached its decisive phase. We will march to Delhi on July 21 and aim to surround Parliament to raise our voice. The memorandum has the backing of Rahul Gandhi and the entire INDIA alliance. We have the support of 233 Members of Parliament,” he added.The protest, part of a larger political narrative ahead of the Monsoon Session, has intensified calls for the reversal of the August 2019 decision, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and downgraded it to a Union Territory.