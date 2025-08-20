INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha LoP’s office today to formulate strategy on Centre’s Bills

The opposition INDIA bloc floor leaders are set to meet at 10 am today at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in Parliament.

The high-level discussion comes ahead of a crucial session in the Parliament on Wednesday, where several Bills are scheduled to be introduced by the Centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha today – including a Constitution Amendment bill, a bill to amend the Union Territories Act, 1963 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The three legislations, along with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, are listed in the revised agenda of Lok Sabha for Wednesday.

The Union Home Minister is slated to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The three bills are slated to be referred to the Joint Committee of the two Houses.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

According to the statement on objects and reasons of the bill, elected representatives represent the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.

It said that a Minister, who is facing allegation of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.

Another bill to promote and regulate the online gaming sector, including e-sports, educational games, and social gaming, and to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development, and regulatory oversight of the sector, is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It seeks to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdiction.

The bill seeks to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games.

It seeks to ensure responsible use of digital technologies and to maintain public order and protect public health. (ANI)