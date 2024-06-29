India aim to end 11-year wait for ICC trophy during T20 WC final against South Africa

Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to end their long 11-year wait for an ICC trophy as they take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013’s Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007’s inaugural edition in South Africa.

All eyes will be on India’s top gun, Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently in top form at the marquee event. The India pacer has picked up 13 wickets after playing seven matches in the tournament. He only has an average of 8.15. The 30-year-old’s top form will definitely give India an edge in the final showdown.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be confident in their wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen’s form, who has helped their batting lineup chase big targets. However, only time will tell who will have the final laugh in the crucial match.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Men in Blue will have an upper hand in the match as they have clinched 14 wins in their previous 26 matches, while South Africa only have 11 victories.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ryan Rickelton. (ANI)