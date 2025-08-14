Independence Day celebrations in Pak’s Karachi turn deadly: 3 killed, over 60 injured in reckless aerial firing

Three people, including a senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl, were killed during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan’s Karachi due to “reckless” aerial firing, while over 60 others sustained gunshot injuries, Geo News reported, citing a rescue official.

The incidents occurred across the city, with the young girl hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad and a man named Stephen killed in Korangi. At least 64 others suffered gunshot wounds in the citywide incidents, Geo News reported.

Rescue officials said dozens were injured due to celebratory gunfire. Authorities condemned the practice as reckless and dangerous, urging citizens to mark Independence Day in safer ways.

Police have initiated their investigation and assured that strict action will be taken against those found involved in aerial firing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News, at least 42 people, including five women, lost their lives in firing incidents across Karachi in January.

Additionally, 233 people, including five women, were injured in these incidents.

Five people were killed while thwarting robbery attempts in the firing events, which were reported in different regions of the city. In other instances, individuals lost their lives as a result of stray gunshots or aerial fire. However, none of the seven people who died in firing incidents–including a woman–have been named.

Police officers attributed the episodes to several factors, including disagreements, personal animosities, and resistance to robbery attempts, ARY News reported.

Road accidents, robbery resistance, and aerial firing also contributed to a spike in deaths in Karachi earlier in January. According to the Chipa Foundation, 528 people, including children and the elderly, were injured in road accidents, and 36 people died as a result. In addition, robbery resistance incidents resulted in three fatalities and fifteen injuries. (ANI)