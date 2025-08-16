Jammu

Independence Day celebrated at District Court Complex Kathua

Kathua, Aug 15: As per the directions of the High Court of the UT of J&K and Ladakh, the 79th Independence Day was celebrated at the District Court Complex (Headquarters) Kathua with zeal and enthusiasm.The event began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua, Jatinder Singh Jamwal, who is also Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kathua, followed by the National Anthem.The celebration was attended by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Kathua, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua, Secretary (Sub Judge) DLSA Kathua, District Mobile Magistrate (T) Kathua, Munsiff/JMIC Kathua, officers of the Prosecution Department, President Bar Association Kathua, advocates, panel lawyers of DLSA Kathua, police personnel, staff members and para-legal volunteers of DLSA Kathua.

