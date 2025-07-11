Independence Day – 2025 : CS directs for adequate measures, foolproof security arrangements for public

Srinagar, July 10: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a high level meeting of senior functionaries of civil administration and Police Department to take stock of the arrangements being made for this year’s Independence Day celebration across the UT.According to a statement issued here, the Chief Secretary took appraisal from the concerned about the selection of venues at Srinagar and Jammu besides the districts.Dulloo enquired about the cultural performances to be depicted on the occasion. He asked for selection of high impact cultural items by the respective divisional committees, preferring the students for their encouragement.The Chief Secretary also stressed on meticulous management of traffic on roads along with ensuring foolproof security arrangements so that the participants reach venues without facing any difficulty.He also sensitized the concerned divisional and district administrations to take adequate measures for ensuring arrangements for the public in view of the intense heat wave this year. He impressed upon them to take safety measures especially for the student participants.The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned to ensure better sanitation, power supply and availability of drinking water facilities at all the locations. He asked for sending invitations to all the invitees including the prominent citizens beforehand for their convenience.He also enjoined upon the concerned divisional/district authorities to take stock of arrangements in their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the events right upto Panchayat level are held in a befitting manner.Dulloo also impressed upon the Information Department to install the Public Address System (PAS) and check its functionality well ahead of the full dress rehearsal day. He asked them to keep proper back-ups available as well to be used in case of any unforeseen eventuality.Moreover, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the HoDs, Divisional heads and DCs to illuminate the major public infrastructure including their offices, major bridges and other iconic places for this national event.