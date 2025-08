Rain brought a pause in play. Groundsmen put the hessian cover first and then the white sheets are coming on.

England leads by 18 runs but the visitors need only two wickets to bowl out the hosts. England have reached 242/8 after 48 overs, leading India by 18 runs, with Harry Brook and Josh Tongue at the crease. Mohammed Siraj was magical with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets while Prasidh Krishna struck twice just before Tea, shifting the momentum in India’s favour.