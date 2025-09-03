BreakingKashmir

Inclement Weather: Health department on high alert in Kashmir

Secretary H&ME says hospitals operational, health camps, door-to-door medical care underway in vulnerable areas

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Wednesday said the administration is fully geared to ensure uninterrupted medical services amid inclement weather conditions in Kashmir.

Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Shah, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said, “The water level is increasing everywhere.”

He added that hospitals, from primary health centres to tertiary care facilities are fully functional, with doctors and staff asked to remain on high alert. “We are visiting hospitals to review essential medical emergency preparedness. Efforts are being made to arrange any lacking medicines and essentials,” he said.

The Secretary further said health camps have been started in affected areas of Jammu, while door-to-door medical care is being provided to residents in vulnerable villages—(KNO)

BJP’s deliberate move to divert attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi on J&K eviction drive
Kashmir decked up in bridal attire ahead of G20 meet, thrill among locals palpable
BSF chief reviews security situation along Jammu international border
L&T Finance Holdings completes the divestment of its mutual fund business
MHA permits foreign tourists to visit Hanle for Ladakh Nomadic Festival 2023
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Relief from heavy rainfall expected by evening: Div Com Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Relief from heavy rainfall expected by evening: Div Com Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
WFP sends emergency aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Breaking World
Eastern Ladakh to witness heavy rains for 48 to 72 hours: IMD Director Sonam Lotus
Breaking
Health Minister, Advisor to CM visit Irrigation and Flood Control Room Rambagh; review prevailing flood situation
Breaking Kashmir