Inclement Weather: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir M Raju reviews overall scenario, functioning of services

In light of incessant rainfall across the valley, the incumbent Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, M. Raju, conducted a comprehensive review of the operational status of essential services, including electricity supply, drinking water provision, and road connectivity, during a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by SMC Commissioner Fazlul Haseeb, Director Indian Meteorology Department Srinagar, Additional Commissioners of Kashmir, senior officials from KPDCL and PHE, and representatives from other departments.

During the meeting, M. Raju assessed water levels of the river Jhelum and its tributaries to evaluate potential flood threats.

The meeting highlighted that all essential services are functioning smoothly, with restoration efforts underway to address minor outages in certain 11kV electricity lines.

The Divisional Commissioner instructed all departments to submit comprehensive updates on essential service operations by the evening.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining close interdepartmental coordination, ensuring vigilant monitoring, and preparing to respond swiftly to emergencies to mitigate the impact.

The SMC Commissioner provided an update on dewatering efforts across various locations in Srinagar, informing about the deployment of pumps to prevent waterlogging in roads and low-lying areas within the Srinagar city.