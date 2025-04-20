Inclement weather alert in J&K: Lightning strike claims two lives in Reasi

Srinagar, Apr 19: Normal life across Kashmir remained disrupted on Saturday as widespread rainfall drenched the plains, hailstorms struck several areas, and fresh snowfall blanketed the higher reaches. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the prevailing weather conditions are expected to improve from Tuesday onwards.

Following the bad weather, lightning strike in the remote Chantu Gali area of Reasi district claimed the lives of two individuals and left one injured on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 PM during a sudden cloudburst accompanied by intense lightning. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rasheed (60), son of Kalu, and Shahnaz Begum (25), wife of Mukhtiyar Ahmed.

Gulzar Begum (55), wife of Abdul Rasheed, sustained injuries in the strike and is currently receiving medical attention.

In addition to the human casualties, the lightning strike also led to the death of approximately 40 goats and sheep.

Meanwhile Police have reached the site and initiated necessary legal formalities. Local authorities are assessing the situation and extending assistance to the affected family.

In Kashmir higher altitudes, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Zojila, Gurez, Sonamarg, Daksum, and the Pir Panjal mountain range, witnessed fresh snowfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. Meanwhile, the plains were battered by heavy rains that continued till late Saturday late evening.

Heavy rains accompanied by hail storms were reported across most parts of Kashmir over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life and causing concern among residents. Several areas experienced intense weather activity, leading to waterlogging in low-lying regions and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Hailstorms were specifically reported from Shopian, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Kulgam, Handwara, Pattan, Palhallan, Kandi areas of Baramulla including Kalantra, Baba Reshi and several other parts of the Valley. The untimely hail severely damaged the blossom of apple orchards and other crops, leading to significant losses among farmers and fruit growers at the start of the season.

Heavy thunderstorms have created a panic-like situation across Kashmir, with multiple cloudbursts reported in various parts of the region. Several areas experienced sudden and severe downpours, leading to rapid rises in water levels in rivers and streams.

Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday. Tulail and Gurez in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and Sinthan Top in south Kashmir received fresh overnight snow.

Owing to the moderate snowfall, the Gurez-Bandipora Road has been closed for traffic. The authorities have ordered the suspension of school up to Class 8 in Tulail and up to Class 5 in Gurez due to the continuous snowfall and inclement weather.

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that as forecasted rains alongwith hailstorm lash plains, and snowfall was recorded in higher reaches for 2nd straight day. There will be light improvement in weather from Sunday, overall betterment expected from April 21st, he said.

Dr Mukhtar said moderate rainfall accompanied by intense showers is likely to continue across many parts of the region over the next 6 to 8 hours. The ongoing weather activity is also expected to include moderate to severe thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, which may cause temporary disruption in outdoor activities and travel, Director MeT said.

He said in light of the forecast, residents are strongly advised to remain indoors or seek shelter in safe locations. People should avoid venturing near water bodies, loose or weak structures, and areas prone to landslides, especially in hilly and vulnerable terrains, Dr Mukhtar added.

Meanwhile MeT has issued a warning of heavy rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across J&K on Sunday. The Pir Panjal range especially Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass are expected to receive heavy precipitation.

The advisory warned of strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60–70 kmph, along with the possibility of hailstorms and lightning. The adverse weather may cause significant disruption to surface transport, particularly on the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highways and other major roads in hilly areas.

In Srinagar, a CRPF personnel was injured on Saturday after a tree, uprooted by strong winds, fell on a bunker and gate near the Amar Singh Club in Srinagar.

According to officials, the tree collapse caused damage to the CRPF installation, leading to injuries to one jawan who was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

22 families have been relocated as a precautionary measure due to the looming threat of a landslide in the Kishtwar district. Traffic on the Kishtwar-Paddar road, which connects the famous Machail Mata shrine, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajesh Kumar Shavan conducted an inspection of the landslide-prone area at Singrah Nallah, Patharnaki, along the Kishtwar-Paddar road.

The visit focused on assessing the vulnerability of the terrain and reviewing the ongoing mitigation efforts.

“We have taken preventive measures for the safety of the locals due to continuous land sinking and the imminent risk of a landslide. Around 22 families from the hilltop village have been evacuated and provided with tents and essential supplies. Thankfully, no residential structures have developed cracks so far,” said Nagsini Tehsildar Mohd Rafi Naik.

He said over 200 metres of the road had been damaged due to the sinking. Additionally, continuous shooting stones from the adjoining hillock have made road clearance operations dangerous and difficult. He assured that the district administration remains vigilant and is actively monitoring the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Local villagers attributed the worsening situation to large-scale blasting carried out by the agency working on the 624 MW Kiru Hydro-Electric Project, a run-of-the-river scheme. They claimed that the construction activity has destabilized the terrain, heightening the risk of landslides in the area.

The MeT has also cautioned about risks of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and a rise in water levels in rivers and streams.

Continuous rainfall over the past two days has triggered flood-like conditions in several parts of the Kashmir Valley. The downpour has led to a noticeable rise in water levels across rivers and other water bodies. In particular, many areas of Srinagar city experienced significant water logging due to the overnight rain.

The Jhelum River, along with its tributaries and various nallahs, has seen a steady rise in water levels. While tributaries in South Kashmir are swollen with rainwater, authorities have confirmed that there is currently no threat of flooding. However, if the rainfall continues overnight, water levels may increase further.

A senior official at Irrigation and Flood Control department told Rising Kashmir that As of April 19, 2025, water levels in major rivers and tributaries across the Kashmir Valley remained below the warning mark, offering a sense of relief amid ongoing rains and snowfall in the region.

The Jhelum River at key points — Sangam (8.72 feet), Pampore, Ram Munshi Bagh (9.38 feet), Asham (6.59 feet), and Wular — was reported to be flowing safely below critical levels.

Tributaries including Vishow Nallah (Khudwani), Rambiyara (Wachi), and Lidder Nallah (Batkoot), along with nallahs like Sheshnag (Betab Valley), Aru (Pahalgam), Romshi (Aglar and Pohu), and Doodganga (Brenwar and Burzulla), also remained within safe limits. Similarly, Dachigam, Sindh, Erin, Madumati, Pohru, and Aripal Nallahs showed no signs of flooding, according to real-time monitoring data.

“We will continue to keep a close watch on all water bodies as a precautionary measure due to prevailing weather conditions. The situation remains stable, but people in vulnerable areas should remain cautious and heed any advisories issued by the administration,” he said.

A few other areas in the higher reaches, including Zoji La along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and Mughal Road, the alternate road connecting the valley with Jammu, also received fresh snow. Following which traffic has been suspended on the Zoji La and the Mughal Road due to the snowfall.

The closure comes in the wake of landslides, shooting stones, and the falling of trees along the stretch between Pir Ki Gali and Hirpora on the Shopian side. The bad weather conditions have made travel unsafe, prompting officials to halt traffic as a precautionary measure.

The officials at Srinagar International airport said that five flights were cancelled at thae Airport on Saturday following inclement weather.

An official at Srinagar airport said that 5 flights were cancelled including 3 Indigo incoming flights—two from Delhi and one from Kolkata—along with their respective outbound departures.

“Additionally, the Srinagar–Jammu flight (6E 214) was cancelled due to poor weather conditions in Jammu. Another flight, SG 937/SG 151, was also cancelled after encountering bad weather en route,” he said.

A spokesperson for the airport said several other departures are currently on hold, pending weather clearance.