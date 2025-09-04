Incessant Rains Swamp J&K 

Follow us on

IRFAN YATTOO & ARVIND SHARMA

Srinagar/JAMMU, Sept 3: A major flood threat looms over Jammu and Kashmir as two of the region’s principal rivers, Chenab in Jammu and Jhelum in Kashmir, breached danger marks on Wednesday following two days of relentless rainfall. The inclement weather triggered landslides, inundated key areas, claimed two lives in Rajouri, and disrupted power, road, and rail connectivity across the Union Territory.

The Jhelum River crossed danger levels at Sangam and Pampore, sparking evacuations and a red alert from the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department while the Chenab River rose more than eight feet above the danger level in Akhnoor, marking its second-highest level in 33 years.

The Chenab was flowing at 43 feet in Akhnoor by 7 pm on Wednesday, well above its 35-foot danger mark, due to heavy rainfall in upper and lower catchments. The only higher level recorded was in September 1992, when the river reached 61 feet, washing away the old Akhnoor bridge.

In a swift response, the Indian Army airlifted 45 people stranded in flood-hit Gadkhal to safer locations. While the water flow has since stabilized, several inner villages and riverbank settlements were inundated.

In the Kashmir Valley, the Jhelum River crossed the danger mark at Sangam (25 feet) and flowed above danger level at Pampore. At 1 PM Wednesday, the Jhelum touched 17 feet at Ram Munshibagh, one foot short of the alert level. In Asham (north Kashmir), it stood at 8.59 feet, below critical thresholds.

Water bodies in south Kashmir swelled dramatically, Vishow Nallah at Khudwani rose to 10.27m, Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi to 5.82m, and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama to 3.45m. Only Lidder Nallah at Batkoot remained below alert at 1.27m.

Parts of Srinagar, including Khushipora, Telbal, and Mehjoor Nagar, reported inundation, forcing families to shift belongings from ground floors. Traffic over the old Barzulla bridge was halted.

Meanwhile, Jammu city witnessed heavy waterlogging across multiple areas, Channi, Bhagwati Nagar, Canal Road, Peerkho, Jewel Chowk, Gumat, Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Talab Tillo, Shastri Nagar, and Digiana, severely affecting normal life and vehicular movement. The old Akhnoor bridge was closed as a precaution.

In Bhagwati Nagar, land subsidence near the 4th Tawi bridge caused fresh cracks on the adjoining road. A Bailey bridge, constructed earlier by the Army in under 12 hours, was reinforced with barbed wire and waterproofing amid fresh fears of collapse.

An old house collapsed in Kali Jhani Mohalla, Pacca Danga, trapping three residents. Locals and police successfully rescued all trapped individuals.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the ninth consecutive day due to a massive landslide at Ardhkuwari on August 26.

In Rajouri, two women, Sita Devi and her daughter Sonia, died after a wall collapse in Tanda Kangri, Sanjroani. Rescue teams recovered their bodies and advised people to avoid fragile structures.

Director MeT Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said south Kashmir received moderate to heavy rainfall, while the Jammu region was battered by heavy to very heavy rain.

With floodwaters rising, schools remained closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Multiple landslides and shooting stones blocked highways in Ramban, Rajouri, and Doda.

Authorities closed traffic on several bridges and roads. The fourth Tawi bridge near Bhagwati Nagar was shut again late Tuesday night amid safety concerns. Officials warned against venturing near water bodies and fragile slopes.

The MeT department has forecast another wet spell across Jammu from September 4–7, followed by moderate rainfall between September 8–11. Warnings remain in place for flash floods, mudslides, landslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert, follow official advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel.

BOX: Rainfall Data:

Reasi: 203 mm

Katra: 193 mm

Batote: 157.3 mm

Doda: 114 mm

Banihal: 95 mm

Jammu: 81 mm

Ramban: 82 mm

Rajouri: 57.4 mm

Kishtwar: 50 mm

Qazigund: 90.6 mm

Kokernag: 89 mm

Pahalgam: 64.4 mm

Srinagar: 46.1 mm (last 27 hours)