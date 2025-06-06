Inauguration of Vande Bharat train a historic milestone: Bukhari

Srinagar, Jun 05: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar by Prime Minister Modi will be a historic moment, as it marks the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “The Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar will not only reduce travel time by several hours, but also ensure all-weather connectivity for Kashmir with the rest of the country. Moreover, this improved connectivity has the potential to boost our economy, as it provides a faster and more efficient transport link for moving goods — including fruits — to markets across the country.”

The Apni Party chief said the inauguration of this train service by the Prime Minister will truly be a historic moment and a significant milestone achieved. “On this special occasion, I extend warm greetings to the people of Kashmir and take this opportunity to thank the Government of India for turning this uphill task and long-cherished dream into reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Altaf Bukhari, accompanied by senior party leaders, welcomed two groups of political activists into the party during a special event held at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, prominent political activist Babik Beigh, along with his scores of associates—all from Srinagar—joined the Apni Party today. These new entrants included Nadeem Khan, Asrar Bhat, Nadeem Ahmad, Babar Altaf, Masrat Sonzal, Syed Suhail, Suhail Ahmad, and others.

In a separate event, another group of activists—also hailing from Srinagar—was inducted into the party in the presence of Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior party leaders. Their joining was persuaded by Apni Party Senior worker Mustakeem Ali. These new entrants included Amir Kaloo, Shahid Kaloo, Sahil Dongola, Sameer Dongola, Zahid Dandu, Faisal Batoo, Adil Husain, Mohsin Ali, and others.

Besides the party president Altaf Bukhari, the prominent leaders who gave a warm welcome to the new entrants included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, President of the party’s Youth Wing Yawar Dilawar Mir, Provincial Secretary and Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Malik, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Shah, Senior Kashmiri Pandit Leader and the Constituency in-charge Shangus MK Yogi, and others.