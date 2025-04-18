Inaugural session of NEP lecture series held at IUST

Awantipora, Apr 17: The School of Sciences, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) inaugurated the lecture series on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with the first session held on the theme “Overview of the Need for a New Vision in India’s Higher Education System”.

The lecture was delivered by Dr. Aabid Hussain Shalla, Dean, School of Sciences and Head, Department of Chemistry. The initiative aligns with the university’s initiative to make every faculty member at the university well-versed with the key tenets of NEP 2020. The school-wise lecture series is designed to facilitate informed discussions and policy understanding across departments in a phased manner.

Dr. Shalla highlighted that the series is a step towards translating policy into practice by encouraging awareness and dialogue on the transformative provisions of NEP-2020. He underscored the University’s commitment to academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and integration of technology in line with national educational goals. The lecture traced the evolution of education policy from 1986 to the landmark reforms of NEP 2020, focusing on the need for a multidisciplinary and inclusive higher education ecosystem. The session sparked meaningful discussions around increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio, ensuring equity, and promoting holistic development through academic reform.