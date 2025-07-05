Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

In over 70 years, Srinagar records highest July temperature at 37.4 degrees

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Representative image

Srinagar, July 05: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday surpassed the previous records of over 70 years by witnessing the season’s highest temperature at 37.4 degree Celsius.

According to details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), at 37.4 degree Celsius, Srinagar has recorded the highest July temperature since 1953.

It is also the 3rd highest July temperature since 1892,” an independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng told said.

He has predicted a slight improvement in the weather conditions in the next few days—(KNO)

All issues of Migrant KP Community are being taken up for their resolution with utmost sensitivity: LG Sinha
Srinagar Vande Bharat Express receives good public response, booking full for next 10 days: Railway Authority
 “Jammu & Kashmir to Witness Rain, Snowfall this Week”: MeT 
Pak national apprehended from LoC in Poonch: Army officials
LG Sinha meets Ambassador of Czech Republic to India at Raj Bhawan Srinagar
