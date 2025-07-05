In over 70 years, Srinagar records highest July temperature at 37.4 degrees

Srinagar, July 05: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday surpassed the previous records of over 70 years by witnessing the season’s highest temperature at 37.4 degree Celsius.

According to details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), at 37.4 degree Celsius, Srinagar has recorded the highest July temperature since 1953.

It is also the 3rd highest July temperature since 1892,” an independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng told said.

He has predicted a slight improvement in the weather conditions in the next few days—(KNO)