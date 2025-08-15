In I-Day 2025 speech PM Modi lashes out at Pakistan, hails Op Sindoor; says India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor and salute the role of the armed forces who targeted terror sites in Pakistan. The operation he said was an expression of India’s outrage at the Pahalgam terrorists attack in which “husbands were killed in front of their wives and fathers were killed in front of their children after asking their religion.”

“I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination,” PM Modi said.

“On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion…Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that after the Pahalgam attack, the government had given a free hand to the armed forces to respond to the attack.

“After the 22nd, we gave a free hand to our armed forces. They decide the strategy, target and time. Our Forces did what had never been done for several decades. We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and razed their terrorist headquarters to the ground…Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day, and new information is coming out daily,” PM Modi said.

He warned that India will not distinguish between terrorists and those supporting them, emphasizing that the armed forces will respond to any misadventure from Pakistan.

He said that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

“If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply. We have now set a new normal. Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity with no difference,” he said.

PM Modi stated that the Indus Water Treaty was an injustice to the people of India and was “one sided.”

India and its farmers have the sole right over the country’s share of Indus river waters, the Prime Minister said.

“The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India’s share of water belongs only to India and its farmers. A compromise on farmers’ interests and national interests is not acceptable to us. India has decided that blood and water will not flow together. Our country has been bearing the pain of terrorism for many decades,” he said. (ANI)