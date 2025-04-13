In 3 years, 180 vehicles seized for illegal mining activities near Sukhnag Nallah

Budgam. Apr 12: Over the past three years the Department of Geology and Mining has confiscated 180 vehicles and filed 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals engaged in illegal mining activities in and around Sukhnag Nallah, located in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“The Department has issued Disposal Permits for Sukhnag Nallah in accordance with Chapter VII of the J&K Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation, and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016, as notified by SRO-105 on March 31, 2016. These permits allow for the removal of minor minerals for construction projects, such as the Semi-Ring Road in Srinagar, at sites designated by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department,” the department explained.

However the Department of Geology and Mining is actively enforcing measures against illegal mining in the Sukhnag Nallah area.

From 2022 to January 2025, the department has taken significant action against illegal mining and unauthorized mineral transportation, resulting in the seizure of 180 vehicles and machinery. Additionally, a total of Rs 24.91 lakhs has been collected as penalties for these offenses. The department has also lodged 12 FIRs for repeat offenses.