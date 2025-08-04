BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Imran Reza Ansari Meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi 

Ansari expresses appreciation for the support by the Central & State Govt during Muharram and brought up the issue of certain banned processions

RK Online Desk
All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association President and Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference Secretary General, Imran Reza Ansari today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

In a post on X, Ansari wrote, “Met the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji today in Delhi for a sincere and in-depth conversation regarding the on-ground realities in Jammu & Kashmir. We spoke at length and acknowledged the efforts made by the @OfficeofLGJandK for the rehabilitation of families impacted by terrorism that continues to demand urgent and sustained attention.”

“I also expressed appreciation for the support by the Central and State Government during Muharram and brought up the issue of certain banned processions, urging that steps be taken to ensure their peaceful resumption from next year onwards,”the post reads.

“We are hopeful that the conversation will lead to tangible outcomes for the people on the ground,”he added.

