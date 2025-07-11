Implement robust measures to make J&K disaster-resilient: CS

Srinagar, July 10: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday directed theDepartment of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRR&R) to implement robust measures to make Jammu and Kashmir disaster-resilient.According to a statement issued here, during a review meeting of DMRR&R held today, Atal Dullo emphasised the need for a proactive approach to mitigate the impact of disasters the UT is prone to, rather than just responding after they strike.The meeting had a detailed assessment of the measures being taken by the department for disaster mitigation besides welfare of different displaced categories of populations.Atal Dulloo impressed upon the department to further gear up for action plans formulation regarding different disasters the UT is vulnerable to. He advised for taking mitigation measures after carrying out expeditions to safeguard the region from any Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).He reviewed the updated status of the transit accommodations created for the migrant employees in Kashmir Valley. He called for rapid execution of the ongoing works so that all the 6000 flats are allotted to these employees without any further delay.Dulloo also took appraisal of implementation of relief and rehabilitation package being extended to the displaced persons of PoJK/Chhamb and the West Pakistani Refugees by the Central Government.He called for disbursement of relief amounts to all the eligible families and giving opportunity to those who had not yet received the benefits despite being eligible for the same.The Chief Secretary took note of other welfare measures like onboarding of migrants registered with Relief Organisation on NFSA, database for extension of different social security schemes to them. He called for extending such benefits to them forthwith for they have rights to such benefits like other groups of population.Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, Chandraker Bharti, informed the meeting about different activities and achievements including strengthening of UT, Divisional and District level disaster management authorities by deploying necessary manpower there.During the meeting it was revealed that the Disaster Management Authority and Disaster Advisory Committee have been constituted to enhance disaster management efforts. Additionally, plans are underway to establish an Institute of Disaster Management & Training Academy to develop a skilled workforce equipped to handle various disasters.