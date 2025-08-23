IMD Regional Centre in Jammu soon: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, Aug 22: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced on Friday that a Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will soon be established in Jammu to serve the Union Territory.“National Mission has been launched for the sustainability of the Himalayan ecosystem,” the minister said during his visit to the cloudburst-affected areas in Kathua. He instructed officials to restore basic services, including water and power supply, by the evening.During his visit, Dr Singh said that an initial estimate of the losses caused by the cloudburst has been prepared. He assured that additional funds, wherever necessary, would be provided from his MPLAD Fund.The minister directed concerned officials to immediately deploy water tankers, solar lights, and medical ambulance facilities at locations difficult to access following the disaster.He also met with affected families in Ghatti, Janglote, Bhed Blode, and Dhol Khad, assuring them of financial and material support wherever needed.Expressing appreciation for the swift response, Dr Jitendra commended the efforts of the Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Air Force, CRPF, and the local administration, which quickly mobilised chopper services to ferry injured persons to Pathankot despite adverse weather conditions.Talking to the media, the minister said the government is committed to rehabilitating the affected families, saying the initial loss has been estimated at approximately Rs 25 crore. “The Centre is ready to extend any assistance required by the UT administration to manage the disaster,” he said.Dr Singh further said that the long-term rehabilitation costs could exceed Rs 100 crore, covering rebuilding damaged houses and providing land to those whose land was washed away in the flash floods.On the occasion, the Union Minister distributed relief materials among the victims to support their recovery efforts.