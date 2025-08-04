BreakingJammu

IMD issues weather alert for 4 districts of Jammu region

RK Online Desk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), MET center Srinagar, has issued a nowcast update predicting moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu region over the next 2-3 hours.

This weather alert also warns of potential flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

As such, the concerned authorities have been requested to take necessary measures to ensure public safety and minimize risk. The people are advised to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas prone to landslides and flash floods.

The situation is being closely monitored, and preventive actions will be initiated wherever required.

