IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 J&K districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin, warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Anantnag, over the next 24 hours.

In response, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and measures as per established protocols to ensure public safety and mitigate risks. Further updates will follow based on IMD advisories.