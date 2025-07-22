BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 J&K districts

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, Apr 29 (ANI): A view of the waterlogged road after heavy rain near the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin, warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Anantnag, over the next 24 hours.

In response, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and measures as per established protocols to ensure public safety and mitigate risks. Further updates will follow based on IMD advisories.

