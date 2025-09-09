IMCT visits Pulwama, holds review meeting on relief, restoration measures

Follow us on

PULWAMA, SEPTEMBER 09: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) deputed by the Union Government comprising Col. K.P. Singh, Joint Secretary & Advisor (Ops & Comm), NDMA; Navin Chaurasia, Regional Officer, MoRTH, Jammu; Ramavtar Meena, Director, MoRD; Shachi Jain, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, M&A Directorate, CWC Jammu; Aarti Singh, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power; Dr. Vikrant Singh, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; and Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, today visited district Pulwama to assess the damages caused by recent flash floods.

During the visit, the team was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, along with several district and sectoral officers.

The team inspected various affected locations, including orchards, paddy fields, damaged roads, bunds, and bridges of Pampore, Kakapora and Awantipora tehsils.

Later, the team held a review meeting at Circuit House Pulwama, during which a detailed presentation was given on the district profile, its geographical context, and the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and flood vulnerability.

The IMCT was apprised of the multi-phase and multi-faceted disaster response adopted by the district during the floods. The meeting was also briefed about rescue and relief measures including ration supply, potable drinking water through tankers, food kits & medical aid, and relocation of vulnerable families to designated rescue centres.

The team was also briefed about the damage to essential infrastructure like power feeders, drinking water supply schemes, roads, bridges, irrigation channels, and school buildings. It was informed that temporary restoration works were taken up on priority, and safety audits were conducted in flood-affected schools, with temporary relocations where required.

The team was informed that while short-term measures such as road clearance, power and water restoration, and ration supply have been undertaken, long-term resilience planning is underway, including strengthening of embankments, flood protection works, and disaster preparedness mechanisms.

The meeting was also informed that damage details and estimations are being compiled department-wise for submission to Government of India.

The IMCT appreciated the response measures taken by district administration.

The meeting, among others, was attended by senior officers of district administration, engineers from key departments like PWD (R&B), Jal Shakti (PHE), Irrigation & Flood Control, KPDCL, PMGSY and senior officers of Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, FCS & CA, and Revenue departments.