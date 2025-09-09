IMCT visits Kulgam, Anantnag review relief & rehab measures

Follow us on

KULGAM, SEP 08: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), deputed by the Union Government, today visited Kulgam and Anantnag districts to review the ongoing relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts following recent floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

The team comprised Col. K.P. Singh, Joint Secretary & Advisor (Operations & Communication), NDMA; Navin Kumar Chauraisa, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Jammu; Arti Singh, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power; Dr. Vikram Singh, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Shachi Jain, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Kandarp V Patel, Deputy Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department; and Rakesh Kumar, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.

During a review meeting, the team assessed the extent of damages and ongoing restoration work in the district. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan, senior district officials, and engineers from key departments including PWD (R&B), Jal Shakti, Irrigation and Flood Control, KPDCL, PMGSY, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Forest, and Revenue.

Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan presented an overview of the recent flood situation and the district’s response efforts.

Addressing the officers, the IMCT members stated that their observations, recommendations, and damage assessment report will be forwarded to the Union Government to facilitate immediate relief and formulate long-term resilience plans for Kulgam.

Following the meeting, the team conducted site visits to flood-affected areas including Khudwani and Qaimoo to conduct on-ground assessments. They also interacted with local residents, taking note of their demands and suggestions.

Later, the team visited Anantnag to assess the damages caused by recent heavy rainfall and natural calamities in the district.

The team also held a brief meeting with the district administration and held detailed deliberations on the relief and rehabilitation measures being carried out in the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag presented a detailed briefing to the team covering the extent of damages, relief measures undertaken like evacuation of vulnerable families, provision of temporary shelters, restoration of connectivity, and health and sanitation interventions as well as the requirements for long-term rehabilitation.