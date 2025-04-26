Imams, Khateebs condemn Pahalgam attack in Friday sermons

Srinagar, Apr 25:Imams & Khateebs on Friday strongly condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack unequivocally during Friday sermons at all Waqf Board managed Shrines & Mosques in Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking about the terrorist attack, they said that these cowards don’t belong to the religion of peace ,Islam. They said that it is the attack on our harmony & peace which was prevalent after a long period of bloodshed in J&K. The people in the congregational prayers on Friday raised their voice against the assault on humanity and resolved to be in support for the nation in punishing the terrorists and their supporters. The message of Waqf Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi regarding the condemnation of the brutal attack was also communicated. They also prayed for the deceased persons.