Kashmir

Imams, Khateebs condemn Pahalgam attack in Friday sermons

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 25:Imams & Khateebs  on Friday strongly condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack unequivocally during Friday sermons at all Waqf Board managed Shrines & Mosques in Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking about the terrorist attack, they said that these cowards don’t belong to the religion of peace ,Islam. They said that it is the attack on our harmony & peace which was prevalent after a long period of bloodshed in J&K. The people in the congregational prayers on Friday raised their voice against the assault on humanity and resolved to be in support for the nation in punishing the terrorists and their supporters. The message of Waqf Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi regarding the condemnation of the brutal attack was also communicated. They also prayed for the deceased persons.

You Might Also Like

GMC Anantnag performs rare surgery

Ensure farmers, PRIs participate in orientation camps: DC G’bl to officers

In 2023, Gulmarg Gondola touches Rs 108 cr record revenue

In bid to push tourism, B’pora to get its first 5-star hotels

District Police Leh makes stride in combatting drug abuse

Share This Article
Previous Article Parliamentary Panel puts J&K visit on hold
Next Article Pahalgam terror attack: Traders Association Central Lal Chowk puts up black flags outside shops
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Foundation Prog Deeksharambh commences at SKUAST-K
Kashmir
Pahalgam terror attack: Traders Association Central Lal Chowk puts up black flags outside shops
City
Parliamentary Panel puts J&K visit on hold
Kashmir
SED grants approval for engagement of Cluster Resource Coordinators
Kashmir