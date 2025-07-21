Illegal timber seized in Handwara; Accused arrested

In a significant operation aimed at curbing the illegal trade of forest resources, Police in Handwara successfully seized a substantial quantity of illicit timber, besides arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Qalamabad received credible information through reliable sources that one individual, namely Bashir Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Nabi Najar resident of Dhobi Mohalla Haril, had stored illegally acquired timber logs (deodar) in his cowshed with the intent to conceal them and possibly transport or sell them later. Acting promptly on the information, a police team from Police Station Qalamabad conducted a raid at the said location.

During search, 20 logs of timber (deodar) were recovered and seized on the spot in presence of witnesses as per legal procedure.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 24/2025 under Section 303(2) of BNS and Section 26 of the Forest Act has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad. The accused person has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the timber and any possible links to organized forest smuggling networks.