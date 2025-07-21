BreakingKashmir

Illegal timber seized in Handwara; Accused arrested

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant operation aimed at curbing the illegal trade of forest resources, Police in Handwara successfully seized a substantial quantity of illicit timber, besides arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Qalamabad received credible information through reliable sources that one individual, namely Bashir Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Nabi Najar resident of Dhobi Mohalla Haril, had stored illegally acquired timber logs (deodar) in his cowshed with the intent to conceal them and possibly transport or sell them later. Acting promptly on the information, a police team from Police Station Qalamabad conducted a raid at the said location.

During search, 20 logs of timber (deodar) were recovered and seized on the spot in presence of witnesses as per legal procedure.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 24/2025 under Section 303(2) of BNS and Section 26 of the Forest Act has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad. The accused person has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the timber and any possible links to organized forest smuggling networks.

US in deep freeze as death toll reaches close to 50 due to winter storm
“Grateful for the warm welcome by the Indian community in Bangkok” : PM Modi 
Jos Buttler clinches ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2022
Rains lash plains, snowfall in higher reaches, wet spell to continue today
Palestine to take part in UNESCO intergovernmental committee meet in Delhi
Share This Article
Previous Article Police conduct inspection of SIM Vendors to curb SIM Misuse across Handwara
Next Article Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President of India; cites health reasons
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu Congress stages protest at ‘Delhi chalo March’ demands statehood restoration.
SEO Video
LG Sinha meets Dr. M.J. Zarabi to review Semiconductor Lab Project for Kashmir University
Breaking Kashmir
Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President of India; cites health reasons
Breaking National
Police conduct inspection of SIM Vendors to curb SIM Misuse across Handwara
Breaking Kashmir