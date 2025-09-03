Illegal mining: Police seize 12 vehicles in G’bl, Kulgam

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: Police in close coordination with the Geology & Mining Department, seized 12 vehicles (5 tractors, 2 JCB and 5 tippers) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The seized vehicles, loaded with illegally obtained minor minerals extracted from nallahs, were intercepted within the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganderbal, Police Station Lar and Police Station Kheerbawani of district Ganderbal and Police Station Yaripora and Qazigund of district Kulgam.

“Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations, and investigation has been initiated,’ a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

“This decisive action underscores the strong commitment of J&K and the Geology & Mining Department in curbing the menace of illegal mining,” he said.

Police appealed to community members to extend their cooperation by sharing any information regarding such unlawful activities in their areas.

“J&K Police assures complete confidentiality of the informants and reiterates its resolve to take strict legal action against those indulging in illegal mining,” the spokesperson said.