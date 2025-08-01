BreakingKashmir

Illegal forest Timber seized in Nadihal Bandipora; Case FIR Registered: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

In a significant action against the illegal transportation of forest produce, Bandipora Police today seized a load carrier vehicle involved in smuggling illicit timber at Nadihal.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, a Naka (checkpoint) was established at Nadihal Bandipora.During the checking, a load carrier four-wheeler bearing registration number JK15A-9644 was intercepted.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be illegally transporting timber without any valid documentation or permit. As a result, the vehicle along with the illicit timber was seized on the spot. Moreover driver of the vehicle has also been arrested.

Following the seizure, a formal Case FIR No. 45/2025 under relevant sections of law including Section 303(2) of BNS and Section 26 of the Forest Act has been registered in police Station Aragam. Further Investigation has been set into motion.

Bandipora Police remains committed to acting firmly against forest-related crimes and urges the public to report any such illegal activities to ensure protection of the environment and natural resources.

Delegation of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee calls on Lt Governor
CUK launches UG Honors programmes
79 licenses of pharmacies suspended for violating norms
Lots of credit goes to them for our success: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill introduce Indian cricket team’s special trio
Nepal earthquake: Death toll rises to 143, aftershocks felt
Share This Article
Previous Article Rana Visits Eminent Islamic Scholar in Poonch
Next Article Partnership with the US has weathered several challenges, says MEA after Trump’s 25 pc tariff on India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CS Atal Dulloo mourns the tragic death of SDM Ramnagar, Rajinder Singh
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha mourns loss of SDM Ramnagar Rajinder Singh and his Son in Reasi Landslide
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Partnership with the US has weathered several challenges, says MEA after Trump’s 25 pc tariff on India
Breaking National
Rana Visits Eminent Islamic Scholar in Poonch
Breaking