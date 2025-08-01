Illegal forest Timber seized in Nadihal Bandipora; Case FIR Registered: Police

In a significant action against the illegal transportation of forest produce, Bandipora Police today seized a load carrier vehicle involved in smuggling illicit timber at Nadihal.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, a Naka (checkpoint) was established at Nadihal Bandipora.During the checking, a load carrier four-wheeler bearing registration number JK15A-9644 was intercepted.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be illegally transporting timber without any valid documentation or permit. As a result, the vehicle along with the illicit timber was seized on the spot. Moreover driver of the vehicle has also been arrested.

Following the seizure, a formal Case FIR No. 45/2025 under relevant sections of law including Section 303(2) of BNS and Section 26 of the Forest Act has been registered in police Station Aragam. Further Investigation has been set into motion.

Bandipora Police remains committed to acting firmly against forest-related crimes and urges the public to report any such illegal activities to ensure protection of the environment and natural resources.