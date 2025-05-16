“I’ll rise above gutter”: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti spar over Tulbul Navigation Project

Abdullah and People Democratic Party (PDP) engage in a war of words on X, after Mufti questioned the CM’s stand on the Indus Treaty, Abdullah lashed out at her and accused her of trying to “please some people sitting across the border”.

He maintained his stand against the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying that it had been the “biggest historical betrayal” to the interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah argued that opposition to the “unfair treaty” does not characterise as “warmongering”, but rather about making corrections.

“Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points and please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty and I will continue to do so. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves,” Abdullah replied to Mufti on X.

Earlier, Mufti launched a scathing attack against Omar Abdullah over a call for the revival of the Tulbul Navigation project, labelling the demand as “irresponsible and dangerously provocative”.

She said that such statements were “dangerously provocative” given that both countries have moved away from the brink of a “full-fledged war”, with people of Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of destruction.

Abdullah had advocated for the revival of the Tulbul Navigation project, given that the IWT has been suspended following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)