IGP Traffic reviews traffic arrangements for SANJY 2025

Srinagar, June 21: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic J&K, M. SulemanChoudhary, IPS, conducted a thorough inspection of traffic management arrangements at the Baltal base camp ahead of the ShriAmarnathJiYatra (SANJY) 2025.

During his visit, the IGP reviewed the condition of the roads, traffic regulation points, and the availability of parking spaces along the designated Yatra routes and key junctions. His on-ground assessment focused on ensuring the smooth and hassle-free movement of vehicles during the pilgrimage season.

Addressing the officials, Choudhary directed that traffic personnel must be deployed at all critical locations to efficiently manage vehicle flow. He emphasised the need for cranes to be on standby to promptly remove any wrongly parked or broken-down vehicles, preventing unnecessary congestion.

“Parking areas should be clearly marked and well-managed to avoid any traffic snarls. Proper signage and barricades must be installed to guide Yatra traffic effectively,” the IGP said.

He further stressed the importance of close coordination between traffic police, civil administration, and district police to respond swiftly to any contingencies during the Yatra.

The IGP was accompanied by Parvaiz Ahmad, SP and Nodal Officer Yatra; Gulzar Ahmad, DySP Traffic Ganderbal; District Traffic Inspector Ganderbal; and other senior officials of the Traffic Police.

The inspection reflects the authorities’ proactive approach to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for the devotees during the 2025 AmarnathYatra.

