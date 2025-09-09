City

IGP Traffic assures priority movement of fruit trucks on Sgr-Jamu highway 

Growers warn of massive losses as fruit consignments rot on stranded vehicles IMPT highlight this with highway closure truck pix

RK News
Srinagar, Sept 08: Inspector General of Police (Traffic) M. Suleman Choudhary Monday held a meeting with the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFG), headed by Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer, to discuss the continuous closure of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway (NH-44) due to bad weather. He assured the growers that fruit laden trucks will be given priority to proceed on the national highway.

A statement issued here said that the Union expressed serious concern over stranded fruit-laden trucks on NH-44, causing heavy losses to growers as consignments of apples, Babogosha, and other early fruit varieties rot. Losses are estimated at Rs 500–700 crore.

While the government has allowed six-tyre trucks via Mughal Road, the Union stressed that only 10–14 tyre trucks can transport fruit outside the Valley. Smaller trucks are charging exorbitant freight, further burdening growers. IGP Traffic assured that the department is making all possible efforts to restore NH-44 and, once weather improves, fruit trucks will be given top priority for movement towards various destinations.

