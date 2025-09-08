BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

IGP Traffic assures priority movement of Fruit Trucks on NH-44

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) M. Suleman Choudhary held a meeting with the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFG), headed by Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer, to discuss the continuous closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) due to bad weather.

The Union expressed serious concern over stranded fruit-laden trucks on NH-44, causing heavy losses to growers as consignments of apples, Babogosha, and other early fruit varieties rot. Losses are estimated at Rs 500–700 crore.

While the government has allowed 6-tyre trucks via Mughal Road, the Union stressed that only 10–14 tyre trucks can transport fruit outside the Valley. Smaller trucks are charging exorbitant freight, further burdening growers.

IGP Traffic assured that the department is making all possible efforts to restore NH-44 and, once weather improves, fruit trucks will be given top priority for movement towards various destinations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note.

5G services launch “very soon”, govt aims for pan-India coverage in 2 years
Man dies of suffocation after fire engulfs house in North Kashmir 
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress dissociates from “personal views” of some party leaders
Budget session 2025: General discussion on Union Budget in Parliament today
‘Prolonged delay’ in installing AB cables irks consumers in Srinagar
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Govt notifies Speaker on PSA detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Govt notifies Speaker on PSA detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for upcoming Kashmir Marathon
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha calls for innovation-driven sustainable development at Jammu University Foundation Day
Developing Story Jammu
High Court donates Rs. 54,40,500 to CM’s Relief Fund
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News