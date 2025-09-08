IGP Traffic assures priority movement of Fruit Trucks on NH-44

Follow us on

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) M. Suleman Choudhary held a meeting with the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFG), headed by Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer, to discuss the continuous closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) due to bad weather.

The Union expressed serious concern over stranded fruit-laden trucks on NH-44, causing heavy losses to growers as consignments of apples, Babogosha, and other early fruit varieties rot. Losses are estimated at Rs 500–700 crore.

While the government has allowed 6-tyre trucks via Mughal Road, the Union stressed that only 10–14 tyre trucks can transport fruit outside the Valley. Smaller trucks are charging exorbitant freight, further burdening growers.

IGP Traffic assured that the department is making all possible efforts to restore NH-44 and, once weather improves, fruit trucks will be given top priority for movement towards various destinations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note.