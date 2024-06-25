Kashmir

IGP Kashmir Zone reviews preparedness for SANJY-2024

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 25: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of SANJY-2024 during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of Police Control Room Kashmir, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR, SP Telecommunication.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir through Power Point Presentation (PPT) of the security plan including the specific requirements of their respective districts & security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2024.

While directing the officers, Shri V.K Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural & manmade disasters. Emphasizing upon the safe & secure movement of pilgrims, being the top priority, Shri V. K Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways. Shri V.K Birdi also instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the schedule and cutoff timings for the vehicle bound as well as foot yatra which is crucial for maintaining a structured and secure flow of pilgrims along the designated routes. He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement. Besides, DIG SKR & DIG CKR were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats. He stressed to further strengthening the security grid and check on Anti National Elements (ANEs) & terrorist associates by generating the actionable intelligence.

IGP Kashmir urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties, emphasizing the importance of coordination and timely response to any potential threats. He also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV Cameras at all strategic locations. The IGP stressed upon the officers the importance of ensuring adequate manpower at each yatra camp.

The meeting concluded with the IGP expressing confidence in the capabilities of the police to provide safe, smooth & secure environment for the yatra, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their spiritual journey with great fervour & peace of mind.

 

You Might Also Like

Tight security, comprehensive arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra

Commissioner FDA inaugurates Registration/ License Mela at District Ganderbal

Practice of avoiding irrigation during Adir has no scientific base: Experts

Kupwara jail blast: Injured inmate from Sopore succumbs

IUST convenes 11th meeting of Executive Council

Share This Article
Previous Article Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today
Next Article T20 WC: Afghanistan qualify for semis after beating Bangladesh by 8 runs
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

T20 WC: Afghanistan qualify for semis after beating Bangladesh by 8 runs
Developing Story
Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today
Developing Story
MeT forecasts dry weather with possibility of late afternoon showers in J&K till June 28
Developing Story
Rohit Sharma equals Babar Azam’s feat of most wins as captain in T20Is
Developing Story