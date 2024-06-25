IGP Kashmir Zone reviews preparedness for SANJY-2024

Srinagar, June 25: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of SANJY-2024 during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of Police Control Room Kashmir, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR, SP Telecommunication.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir through Power Point Presentation (PPT) of the security plan including the specific requirements of their respective districts & security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2024.

While directing the officers, Shri V.K Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural & manmade disasters. Emphasizing upon the safe & secure movement of pilgrims, being the top priority, Shri V. K Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways. Shri V.K Birdi also instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the schedule and cutoff timings for the vehicle bound as well as foot yatra which is crucial for maintaining a structured and secure flow of pilgrims along the designated routes. He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement. Besides, DIG SKR & DIG CKR were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats. He stressed to further strengthening the security grid and check on Anti National Elements (ANEs) & terrorist associates by generating the actionable intelligence.

IGP Kashmir urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties, emphasizing the importance of coordination and timely response to any potential threats. He also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV Cameras at all strategic locations. The IGP stressed upon the officers the importance of ensuring adequate manpower at each yatra camp.

The meeting concluded with the IGP expressing confidence in the capabilities of the police to provide safe, smooth & secure environment for the yatra, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their spiritual journey with great fervour & peace of mind.