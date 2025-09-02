BreakingKashmir

IGP Kashmir reviews Security Preparedness for Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi-IPS chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The meeting was attended by all range DIsG and SSsP of Kashmir Zone.

The discussions focused on facilitating smooth and secure congregations and processions across the Kashmir Valley to mark the auspicious occasion.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir held detailed deliberations with senior officers regarding security preparedness across the Valley. He emphasized the need to maintain heightened vigil and ensure foolproof arrangements, particularly at major shrines, mosques, and other religious places where large congregations are expected.

Special focus was laid on the Dargah Hazratbal shrine and other prominent religious places where night-long prayers and large gatherings are anticipated. The IGP directed officers to enhance surveillance at sensitive locations, maintain effective area domination through intensified patrolling, and ensure efficient crowd management to prevent any untoward incidents. He also underlined the importance of proper traffic regulation to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.

Taking note of the current weather forecast, Shri V.K. Birdi directed officers to take proactive measures to mitigate any possible disruptions.

He stressed the need for police to conduct safety audit of buildings and ensure preparedness and evacuation in case of flash floods, cloudbursts, waterlogging, or inundation. He further instructed that disaster management teams remain on high alert, with adequate manpower and equipment in readiness to respond to emergencies.

