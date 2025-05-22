IGP Kashmir reviews security measures for safe SANJY-2025, Muharram

Srinagar, May 21: In a bid to ensure a safe and peaceful Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025 and upcoming Muharram observances, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, on Wednesday directed the installation of CCTV cameras at all key locations and ordered heavy deployment of security personnel at camps and other sensitive sites across the Valley.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, IGP Birdi emphasised the importance of strong surveillance, ground coordination, and intelligence-driven operations to counter potential threats during the period. The meeting was attended by top police officials including DIG Central Kashmir Rajiv Panday (IPS), DIG North Kashmir Maqsood Ul Zaman, DIG Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP PCR Kashmir, and other senior officers.

We must prioritize timely threat assessments and proactive strategies. Our operations must be intelligence-led to safeguard all participants and pilgrims,” IGP Birdi said.

He instructed officers to accelerate the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic and vulnerable points and ensure adequate manpower deployment at each Yatra camp and sensitive location.

During the meeting, officers provided a detailed briefing on the planned security measures for the Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, Muharram, and other upcoming events. Drawing on past experiences, officials underlined the need for real-time monitoring systems, robust communication channels, and seamless inter-agency coordination to respond swiftly to emerging situations.