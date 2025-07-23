BreakingKashmir

IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for NLSA Events and KU Alumni Meet

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Shri V.K. Birdi, IPS, chaired a high-level meeting at PCR Kashmir to review security arrangements for the upcoming events to be organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the University of Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG Armed Kashmir, DIGs of CRPF North and South Ranges, Director SSF, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Commanding Officer AP 5th, SP East, SP South, SP Hazratbal, as well as nodal officers from Kashmir University, the Air Force, BSF, and CRPF.

IGP Kashmir emphasized the need for heightened vigilance to ensure a secure environment for the NLSA events, which aim to promote legal awareness and improve access to justice. He also underscored the importance of comprehensive security measures for the KU Alumni Meet—a distinguished event that fosters academic and professional engagement.

He directed officers to enhance surveillance around key venues and implement effective traffic management plans to ensure smooth movement for attendees and the general public.

V.K. Birdi reiterated that both the NLSA events and the University of Kashmir Alumni Meet hold great significance, and reaffirmed the commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all participants.

The meeting concluded with a unified resolve among all officers to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of both events.

J&K Bank adds 3 more CRMs to its touch-point network
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Dehradun from June 19 to 21 
Man impersonating as CBI official arrested in B’la
Firing incident at GMC Kathua leaves police officer injured, ‘gangster’ dead
“Because peace is coming in Kashmir valley, our adversaries are encouraging proxy wars”: Gen Manoj Pande
Share This Article
Previous Article Tariq Hameed Karra unwell running with high fever in Delhi
Next Article Northern Army Commander reviews Security, Counter-Terror Ops in Doda, Ramban & Kishtwar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha condoles loss of lives in Reasi landslide
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
JKSA condemns assault on Resident Doctor at SMHS; demands swift action and FIR
Breaking City
Drug peddler arrested in Handwara
Breaking Kashmir
Indian Army deploys helicopter, saves life in high-risk operation in Rajouri river
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News