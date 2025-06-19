IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Muharram and upcoming events 

IGP Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi-IPS chaired a security review meeting at Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir to review the security arrangements for Muharram, International Yoga Day and other upcoming events.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF Srinagar, JD SIB Srinagar, DIsG of Kashmir Zone, CID Kashmir, SSB Srinagar, CRPF South/North Srinagar, BSF; SSsP of Kashmir Zone, PCR Kashmir, Traffic City, Railways, Traffic Rural, APCR, CID CIK, Security, DC SB Srinagar; SP PC Srinagar, SP CID SBK, SP Telecom and other officers.

At the onset of the meeting, participating officers briefed the chair on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram processions, and other significant events. The security measures related to the management of mourning processions, crowd control, traffic regulation and maintenance of law & order during the period were also discussed. IGP Kashmir also reviewed the arrangements for the International Yoga Day and took stock of the security and logistical preparations for the event.

IGP Kashmir directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the events. He also directed the officers to increase surveillance upon ANEs and mischief mongers and also increase vigil during night processions. The officers were directed to hold coordination meetings with all the stake holders, seeking their cooperation for the smooth conduct of all the events. He also directed the district heads to devise comprehensive security strategies and route plans in their respective districts so as to prevent any untoward event.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all the officers to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events.“`