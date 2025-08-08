BreakingKashmir

IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Independence Day & upcoming events at PCR Kashmir

RK Online Desk
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone SV.K. Birdi-IPS chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of Independence Day and related events.

The meeting was attended by IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways, IG BSF Ftr Hqrs, IG CRPF Srinagar, JD SIB Srinagar, all range DIsG of Kashmir Zone, DIsG of, IR Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, CID Kashmir, Traffic Jammu, SSB Srinagar, RPF Srinagar, CRPF KOS, CRPF South/North Srinagar, ITBP Srinagar, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSsP of Traffic City Srinagar, Railways Kashmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, CID SBK, APCR Srinagar, CID CIK, Security Kashmir, DC SB Srinagar, GSO (1) 15 Corps, CO’s of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, JKAP 5th Bn, SP PC Srinagar and other officers.

At the outset of the meeting, IGP Kashmir was briefed by officers on the security arrangements and deployment plans established to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of upcoming events. Shri V.K. Birdi directed all participating officers to make sure that the necessary preparations are completed well in advance.

During the meeting, the IGP assigned specific responsibilities to various officers, issuing clear instructions to execute their tasks with precision and thorough planning. Additional directives were provided regarding key logistical arrangements to facilitate the seamless execution of the events.

IGP Kashmir instructed the officers to strengthen security checkpoints, particularly during night hours, at vulnerable locations and along the city’s entry and exit routes. He emphasized the need for strict vigilance against elements that pose a threat to peace and security. Shri V.K. Birdi also underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness and increasing area domination within their respective jurisdictions.

Furthermore, IGP Kashmir reviewed the security measures implemented for the protection of highways, railway tracks, and railway stations across the Valley.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to heightened vigilance, improved coordination, and the effective execution of security protocols to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of all scheduled events.

