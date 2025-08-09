IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 08 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, IPS, chaired a comprehensive security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir on Tuesday to assess preparations for Independence Day celebrations and related events.

The meeting was attended by senior police and paramilitary officials, including IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways, IG BSF Ftr Headquarters, IG CRPF Srinagar, JD SIB Srinagar, all Range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIGs of IR Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, CID Kashmir, Traffic Jammu, SSB Srinagar, RPF Srinagar, CRPF KOS, CRPF South/North Srinagar, ITBP Srinagar, district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Railways Kashmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, CID SBK, APCR Srinagar, CID CIK, Security Kashmir, DC SB Srinagar, GSO (1) 15 Corps, COs of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, JKAP 5th Bn, SP PC Srinagar, and other officers.

At the outset, IGP Birdi was briefed on the current security scenario, deployment plans, and arrangements aimed at ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming events. He directed all officers to finalize preparations well in advance.

The IGP assigned specific responsibilities and issued clear instructions to all concerned for precise and thorough execution of duties. He emphasized the importance of logistical coordination to facilitate seamless event management.

Special focus was given to strengthening security checkpoints, especially during night hours, at vulnerable locations and city entry and exit points. ShriBirdi stressed strict vigilance against any elements threatening peace and called for increased area domination within all jurisdictions.

Security arrangements for highways, railway tracks, and stations across the Valley were also reviewed in detail.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to heightened vigilance, improved coordination, and strict enforcement of security protocols to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of all scheduled events.