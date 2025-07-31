IGP Kashmir promotes 1903 officials

On the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee constituted at the level of ZPHQ Kashmir for assessing suitability of Constables/Sg. Constables for their elevation to the rank next ranks, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi-IPS has approved promotions of 831 Sg. Constables and 1072 Constables as Head Constables/ Sg. Constables respectively in all (1903) promoted.

IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officials, their families and expressed hope that they will continue to work with same zeal, energy and professionalism.

They will put their efforts for up keeping the public peace, tranquillity and law & order of the Union Territory of J&K.