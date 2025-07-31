BreakingKashmirUncategorized

IGP Kashmir promotes 1903 officials

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

On the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee constituted at the level of ZPHQ Kashmir for assessing suitability of Constables/Sg. Constables for their elevation to the rank next ranks, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi-IPS has approved promotions of 831 Sg. Constables and 1072 Constables as Head Constables/ Sg. Constables respectively in all (1903) promoted.

 

IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officials, their families and expressed hope that they will continue to work with same zeal, energy and professionalism.

They will put their efforts for up keeping the public peace, tranquillity and law & order of the Union Territory of J&K.

LG Sinha condemns Reasi terror attack, says those behind this heinous act will be punished soon
Passing out-cum-attestation parade held in Kathua; 922 women recruits pass out
Three Residential Houses Damaged in Solina Blaze
“Only 7 people from Ladakh in Navy, we want at least 700 more” : Navy Chief R Hari Kumar
Experts at SKUAST-K prog ask farmers to adopt newer technologies
Share This Article
Previous Article Gujarat: CM Omar Abdullah visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gujarat: CM Omar Abdullah visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
GMC Srinagar introduces OMR-based exams for transparency and efficiency
Breaking Education
LG Sinha expresses gratitude to all Stakeholders involved in arrangement of Amarnath Yatra 
Breaking Kashmir
Sakeena Itoo, Javid Dar visit GMC Handwara, enquire about well being of road accident victims
Breaking Kashmir