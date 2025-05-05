IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meet to assess Valley situation

Srinagar, May 04: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir chaired a high-level joint security review meeting to assess the overall security situation in the Valley, with a specific focus on emerging challenges and the need for enhanced inter-agency coordination.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from various security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Intelligence agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to a police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by IG BSF FTR Kashmir, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, DD IB Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir, DIG RPF, DIG BSF Srinagar, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG ITBP, DIG CKR, DIG Traffic Kashmir, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, SSP Srinagar, SSP Railways, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP CID CIK, SSP APCR Kashmir, SSP SDRF, DC SB Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, SP Telecommunication, among others. Additionally, the meeting was virtually attended by DIG CISF, DIG SKR, and SSPs of various districts and police divisions of the Kashmir Zone.

At the onset of the meeting, the officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into the existing security challenges in the Valley. The discussions focused on intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response preparedness, and inter-agency coordination.

IGP Kashmir underlined the need to bolster synergy among all security and intelligence agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operational readiness.

The joint security review meeting underscored the commitment of all security and intelligence agencies to work in close coordination to maintain peace and stability in the Kashmir Valley.