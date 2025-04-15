IGP Kashmir chairs high-level security review meeting ahead of upcoming events

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V. K. Birdi, today chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at Police Control Room, Kashmir, to assess preparedness for upcoming events and to ensure seamless coordination among various security agencies.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from multiple forces, including IG BSF, IG KOS CRPF, IG CRPF Srinagar Sector, DIG CKR, DIG ITBP, DIG CRPF North, DIG SSB, DIG RPF, DIG BSF, DIG South CRPF, as well as SSPs from Srinagar, Railways, Budgam, APCR, Traffic City, CID CIK, Security, and SDRF Kashmir. Also present were Col GoS (IS 15 Corps), DC SB, SP Cargo, SP Telecommunication Kashmir, and AD IB Srinagar. DIGs of SKR and NKR, along with all District SSPs of the Kashmir Zone, participated virtually.

During the session, IGP Kashmir Shri V K Birdi underscored the need for heightened vigilance in view of potential threats and directed officers to strengthen intelligence networks, secure vulnerable points, and maintain effective area domination.

He further emphasized intensified patrolling, enhanced visibility at key locations, and strict adherence to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Highlighting the importance of synergy among all security and intelligence wings, IGP Kashmir called for robust inter-agency coordination and comprehensive emergency preparedness. Concluding the meeting, he reiterated the need for unified and proactive efforts to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of high-profile events across UT.