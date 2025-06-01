IGP Jammu flags off Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra-2025 to Kashmir 

Amid tight security arrangements, religious fervour and chanting of religious hymns and slogans by the devotees, the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra was today flagged off to Kashmir by IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, in presence of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K Dr. Arvind Karwani.

Several other Senior Police and Civil Officers, including DIG JKS-Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, Director ULB, Manisha Sareen, Director Tourism Jammu, Vikas Gupta, ADM Jammu, Rakesh Kumar, SP Rural Jammu, Brijesh Kumar Sharma, CAO-Relief, Shiwani Bhan, AC (Relief), Kailash Devi, Tehsildar Nagrota, SDPO Nagrota and Tehsildars/Camp Commandants/ Zonal Officers of Relief Organization were also present on the occasion.

Relief Organization had arranged buses through JKRTC for carrying about 2500 Yatris to attend Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela held every year on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshta Ashtami, which is falling on 3rd June this year.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is being organized as per tradition at Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar and Manzam (Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag).

The main congregation is being held at Tulmulla (Ganderbal). The District Administration Ramban had organized a brief halt for the Yatris at Chandarkot before the Yatra proceeded to Tulmulla and other destinations.

The necessary arrangements of accommodation, langar facility, essential services has been made by the concerned district administration in collaboration with the Relief Organization for the convenience of the pilgrims. The Yatra shall return back on June 4, 2025.