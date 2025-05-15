IGNOU begins re-registration for July 2025 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened the Re-Registration process for the July 2025 academic session.

The process, which commenced today, is applicable for all learners enrolled in Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes.

The Re-Registration window will remain open until June 30, 2025, and students are strongly encouraged to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

Re-registration is mandatory for all eligible learners whose admission is still valid, regardless of whether they have appeared for term-end examinations or submitted assignments. Students must ensure that their programme duration and admission validity remain active before proceeding.

Eligible learners can complete the re-registration process by visiting the official IGNOU Re-Registration Portal: https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. They are advised to carefully go through the instructions provided on the portal and keep their enrollment number, registered mobile number/email ID, and payment details ready while applying.

“Timely re-registration ensures uninterrupted academic progress, access to study materials, support services, and eligibility for examinations in the upcoming session,” said Dr. A. H. Rizvi, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.

For any queries or assistance, students may contact the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar or visit the official websites: www.ignou.ac.in or rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in.