“If you are taking action this time, then stay there…PoK is ours”: Owasi tells Centre after Pahalgam terror attack

Calling for action against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday referred to the ‘ghar me ghus ke maara’ line used by BJP leaders in their speeches over the aerial and surgical strikes conducted during Modi government against terror groups in Pakistan and said “if you are taking action this time (against Pakistan),’toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana (stay there)”.

“BJP says ‘ghar me ghus ke maarenge’. If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan), ‘toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana’. It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated,” Owaisi said, addressing the media in Hyderabad.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Centre’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, saying the fight against the menace will continue until terrorism is completely uprooted.

“Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists),” Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Twenty-six people were killed in Pahalgam terror attack. The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Owaisi, who is MP from Hyderabad, also pressed for an early caste census and sought to know whether the report will be available ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.

He emphasised that exercise is important for ensuring justice and effective affirmative action in India.

“There should be a caste census so that it can be known which caste is developed and which caste is underdeveloped… This is very important for affirmative action and justice in the country, because you have stopped the reservation of OBCs at just 27 per cent, this is not enough…”

Owaisi also questioned the government’s intentions and timeline for the caste census.

“We would like to know from the BJP when will you start it and by when will you complete it. Will its report come before the 2029 parliamentary elections or not? There was an RSS meeting in Kerala, in that meeting, too, they had talked about conducting a caste census. We want to know when the government will start the census and when will it be completed and when will its data be presented to the country,” he asked.

The government on Wednesday decided to include caste census in the forthcoming population census. The decision was taken by Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Owaisi also announced that his party will contest the Bihar elections later this year with a strong focus on the Seemanchal region.

He said the party has already announced its candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency.

Owaisi will address public meetings in Bahadurganj on May 3 and another location on May 4 as part of the party’s election campaign. He also expressed optimism about AIMIM’s performance in the elections.

“We will contest the Bihar elections. We have also announced our candidate from Bahadurganj. I have a public meeting in Bahadurganj on May 3 and at another place on the 4th. We will fight well and our candidates will be more successful than last time and the people of Seemanchal will teach a lesson to those who have stolen our MLAs,” said Owaisi. (ANI)