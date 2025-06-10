“If terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are: EAM Jaishankar to Le Figaro

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Le Figaro, reaffirmed India’s call for an end to the war in Ukraine, emphasized the need for global solidarity with the Global South, and clarified India’s firm position on terrorism and strategic autonomy.

Speaking on India-France ties, Jaishankar said, “For many years, India has had a very strong economic and strategic, civil and military partnership with France. The word ‘trust’ is central to this relationship.” He added that both countries aim to strengthen cooperation in defence, nuclear energy, AI, space, and environmental matters.

On the issue of Kashmir and tensions with Pakistan, the minister reiterated that the conflict stems from terrorism, not a bilateral dispute. “It has become an India-Pakistan issue because Pakistan harbours and supports terrorists. The conflict is between India and terrorism,” he said. Referring to the recent April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar warned, “If terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan.”

He said there was broad international support for India’s retaliatory actions, with the UN Security Council having called for “accountability and justice.”

When asked about China’s support for Pakistan, Jaishankar cautioned against double standards: “On an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity.”

Regarding China’s role in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar emphasised that India and China are “two ancient civilisations” navigating rising power and unresolved border issues. “Our relations have gone through a difficult period since the 2020 military clash in the Himalayas,” he said, adding that the resumption of suspended exchanges like direct flights is under discussion.

On India-US relations under President Donald Trump, Jaishankar said bilateral ties had strengthened across five US administrations. Despite tariff threats, he noted, “We had already begun bilateral negotiations for a trade agreement. We are hopeful of reaching an agreement before the tariff suspension ends on July 9.”

On Trump’s foreign policy, Jaishankar observed his early support for the Quad and commented, “We see the U.S. acting in line with its immediate self-interest. To be honest, I would do the same with them.”

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s non-aligned position: “We’ve helped both Ukraine and Russia as much as we could. There must be direct negotiation between the parties, the sooner the better.” He added, “Large parts of the world–from Africa to Latin America to the Pacific islands–feel their economies and stability have been negatively affected by this conflict. The world wants it to stop. On this issue, we speak on behalf of the Global South.”

Defining the Global South, Jaishankar described it as “developing countries that have endured the painful legacy of colonisation… and are now trying to earn the place they deserve in the international order.”

Asked about India’s internal diversity, especially regarding its Muslim population, Jaishankar dismissed Western concerns. “That is largely exaggerated, and sometimes outright false. For us, multiple languages, beliefs, ethnicities, and traditions are part of who we are,” he said.

Speaking on the UN Security Council reforms, Jaishankar asserted India’s readiness for a larger global role. “We are the most populous country… increasingly active on the world stage. Many countries are calling for it. The UN is 80 years old and struggling with its responsibilities,” he said. (ANI)