BreakingNational

“If Pakistan attacks again, it will cease to exist”: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any further attacks on India would lead to its obliteration, underscoring the aggressive stance against terrorism following the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Ghosh emphasised the precision and impact of India’s military response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also urged the opposition to align with the country’s interests.

“The opposition also needs to understand that the country will not tolerate such acts, and so they need to speak for the country and in support of the country… The terrorists killed the people by looking at the ‘Sindoor’… That’s why Operation Sindoor took place… If they attack again, then they will cease to exist,” he said.

“Pakistan now understands… The way India attacked Pakistan under PM Modi, if they repeat the same mistake, then they will get only bullets and missiles. They got their backs broken… At least now, they should understand that they have been separated from the whole world. They should learn their lesson, or India will not spare them,” Ghosh elaborated further.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong warning against terrorism, vowing that any attempt to erase the “sindoor” of Indian sisters would be met with inevitable retribution.

While addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Dahod, PM Modi highlighted the swift response of the armed forces, which dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, defeating Pakistan’s ‘audacity’ and affirming India’s commitment to a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai. (If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain),” The PM said.

He noted that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just a military operation but a reflection of India’s values.

“That’s why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation — it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts,” he stated.

He noted that “when the Pakistani army got agitated by this action of India and showed audacity, then our forces defeated the Pakistani army as well.”

During his time there, PM Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. (ANI)

NIA Courts sentence militant, LeT affiliate to Varied jail terms in Kashmir
IGP Kashmir VK Birdi greets people on Jamat-Ul-Vida
“Send me the location”…Is there anywhere he will fight?”: Musk, Zuckerberg fresh war of words
“We have administered 220 crore Covid vaccine doses to date…” Jyotiraditya Scindia amid fresh Covid surge
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi Pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Next Article “His ideals will always guide us”: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

These terrorist activities are not just a proxy war: PM Modi exposes hypocrisy of Pakistan following Operation Sindoor
Breaking National
Cabinet meeting begins in Pahalgam
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
BSF proposes to name one of its post “Sindoor” after Operation’s success
Breaking National
BSF carried out “planned attack” on LeT Launchpad just 3 km from LoC after cross-border shelling from Pak: IG Shashank Anand
Breaking National